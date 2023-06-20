England's Southgate praises Saka and rest of forward line after rout

Sports

Reuters
20 June, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 03:32 pm

Related News

England's Southgate praises Saka and rest of forward line after rout

Despite a nagging Achilles injury, Saka shone in England's fourth straight Group C win that has top with 12 points.

Reuters
20 June, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 03:32 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

After Bukayo Saka struck his first senior career hat-trick in England's 7-0 rout of North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifying on Monday his national team manager Gareth Southgate was asked if the 21-year-old is nearing soccer's top echelon.

"He's there," Southgate replied matter-of-factly.

Despite a nagging Achilles injury, Saka shone in England's fourth straight Group C win that has top with 12 points.

"When he broke into the team at Arsenal what struck us was that in a team that were having a difficult time he was performing at a really high level," Southgate said.

"Then when the team were playing well he was still a key player and performing at a really high level.

"So, that says a lot about his mentality, his ability to deal with pressure. And that's the environment that we're in all the time. He's exceptional to work with."

At the end of a long season in which Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League, Saka could have sat the game out with the injury, Southgate said.

"To see the joy on his face, he's such a popular member of the team. And so humble, works incredibly hard."

The 21-year-old Saka was joined up front by captain Harry Kane, who scored record-extending 57th and 58th goals for his country, and Marcus Rashford in a forward line fans on social media were calling the best England have had in a while.

Is it a strike force Southgate would like to build around?

"I think for different games, different profiles of players are important, and of course you can never be sure that we're going to have everybody available," he said.

"So that's why nights like tonight, when the team were going well, we said to them at halftime, 'You have to keep enjoying a night like tonight, you have to keep driving and finish it well', because it's not often you have the team at that sort of a moment really."

Despite what Southgate called "an outrageous" scoreline, Kane did not open the floodgates until the 27th minute.

"That wasn't really how we were expecting the game to be because there's no evidence that Macedonia would suffer like that," Southgate said.

"There's no evidence that the game in the end would be as straightforward as it was. Certainly in the opening 20 minutes it didn't work that way.

"So it's huge credit to our senior players who have set a brilliant tone all week."

England do not resume qualifying matches until Sept. 9 and Southgate is looking forward to the down time after a unique season interrupted by Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar.

"I've said all along, everybody has to collaborate on the calendar because there's no point us just talking to the Premier League and sorting the FA Cup or the League Cup out, it's broader than that...

"I don't like to talk about it at these moments because otherwise there's every excuse to not perform on a night like tonight.

"The players have shown psychologically we refreshed them, we gave the bulk of them two weeks off. That came with a bit of a risk, but they responded really well.

"And I think psychologically they're refreshed coming into these games and viewed it as a sort of mini pre-season before they go and have another couple of weeks break.

"I'd be amazed if we have a World Cup in the middle of a season again."

Football

Bukayo Saka / Gareth southgate / England Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

4h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

4h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

6h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

42m | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

19h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

22h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline