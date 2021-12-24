England's Root has Ashes century in his sights in Melbourne

Sports

Reuters
24 December, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 10:16 am

Related News

England's Root has Ashes century in his sights in Melbourne

Root has already plundered an English record 1,630 test runs in 2021 and has two half-centuries in the Ashes series so far with 89 in Brisbane and 62 in Adelaide as his side slipped to two heavy defeats.

Reuters
24 December, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 10:16 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England captain Joe Root has backed himself to get a first Ashes hundred in Australia as he prepares for the third test starting in Melbourne on Boxing Day, a must-win game if England are to claim the series.

Root has already plundered an English record 1,630 test runs in 2021 and has two half-centuries in the Ashes series so far with 89 in Brisbane and 62 in Adelaide as his side slipped to two heavy defeats.

He has also seen Australia's Marnus Labuschagne take over his position as the number one batsman in the world after the second test.

"I feel in a really good place with my batting," Root was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "I feel confident I can, in these next three games, bang out a hundred in these conditions.

"I know that's a brave thing to say but my conversion rate this year, it's not been an issue at all.

"I have an understanding of how I want to score my runs. There's clarity there, I just need to keep putting myself in those positions, just have the bit between my teeth."

Root has yet to score a century in Australia, where he averages under 40, well below his overall test average of 50.01. His 89 earlier in this series is his highest score Down Under.

But he also expects a response from the team all round in the Boxing Day (Dec. 26) test, the start of three must-win games.

"There is plenty of motivation for the group and we are doing everything we can to make sure it is 2-1 by the time we leave here," Root said.

"If we perform anywhere like we can do, we'll put them (Australia) in an uncomfortable position, we'll push back and we'll find ourselves in a very different situation leaving this ground."

Cricket

joe root / Australia vs England / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1h | In Focus
According to the owners, Coffee Time is a pioneer in bringing Mexican food and meat boxes to Mirpur. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Third time's the charm : The story of a trio who opened Mirpur’s first coffee shop 

3h | Panorama
In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

1d | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

59m | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

59m | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

16h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US