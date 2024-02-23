England's Rehan Ahmed leaves India tour for 'personal reasons'

England's Rehan Ahmed leaves India tour for 'personal reasons'

"He will not be returning to India and we will not be naming a replacement," England Cricket said in a statement.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England spinner Rehan Ahmed will leave India because of "personal reasons" and will not return for the rest of the series, the country's cricket board said Friday as the fourth Test began.

"He will not be returning to India and we will not be naming a replacement," England Cricket said in a statement.

The 19-year-old played the first three matches and took 11 wickets with his leg-spin but was replaced by fellow spinner Shoaib Bashir for the fourth Test in Ranchi.

England, led by Ben Stokes, trail the five-match series 2-1 after they won the opener.

India's Virat Kohli had opted out of the series due to personal reasons and on Tuesday announced the arrival of his second child, a boy, with Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma.

