England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt retires from international cricket

AFP
05 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 08:51 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Katherine Sciver-Brunt retired from international cricket on Friday after a superb 19-year career in which she took more wickets than any other woman for England.

Sciver-Brunt, who made her international debut in 2004, amassed 335 wickets in 267 appearances for England.

The fast bowler helped England's women to three Ashes series victories and three World Cup wins, two coming in ODIs and one in T20s.

Only India's Jhulan Goswami (355) has more dismissals than Sciver-Brunt in all women's international formats.

Sciver-Brunt, 37, quit playing Tests last year and also stepped away from ODIs.

She has now elected to walk away from England altogether, despite contemplating staying on for the T20 portion of this summer's multi-format Ashes series.

"Well here I am, 19 years later, at the end of my international journey," she said. "I thought I'd never be able to reach this decision but I have and it's been the hardest one of my life.

"I never had any dreams or aspirations to do what I've done, I only ever wished to make my family proud of me. And what I've achieved has gone way beyond that."

Sciver-Brunt's last England appearance came in the T20 World Cup semi-final defeat against hosts South Africa in February.

"I have so much to be thankful for, cricket has given me a purpose, a sense of belonging, security, many golden memories and best friends that will last a lifetime," Sciver-Brunt added.

"It has been a huge honour representing England for so long and I'd like to thank all of the England cricket family past and present for making my time a special one."

She also paid tribute to her partner Nat Sciver-Brunt, the England all-rounder, saying: "Of the trophies and titles I could have wished to achieve, I have reached them all, but my greatest achievement is the happiness that I have found in Nat."

Clare Connor, the managing director of England women's cricket, said Sciver-Brunt bowed out of the international game as a "legend of our sport".

"Katherine has done so much for the game of cricket and for women's cricket in particular," said Connor, a former England captain.

"She has been an unbelievable role-model, giving us everything she has for nearly 20 years.

"Katherine began her career in a completely different era from the one we are in now and we owe her a debt of gratitude for the part she has played in progressing our game, raising standards and bringing a new audience to women's cricket.

"She is quite simply a legend of our sport."

Sciver-Brunt, often considered a bowling all-rounder after amassing 1,864 international runs, had already stepped away from regional cricket but will play one more season in The Hundred.

