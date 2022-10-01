England's attacking approach caught Pakistan bowlers off guard: Tait

01 October, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 12:42 pm

England's attacking approach caught Pakistan bowlers off guard: Tait

Opener Salt remained unbeaten on 88 off 41 balls to help England upstage Pakistan in the penultimate clash of the seven-match series. Riding on Salt's quick-fire knock, England chased down the 170-run target in just 14.3 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Salt was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass.

01 October, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 12:42 pm
England&#039;s attacking approach caught Pakistan bowlers off guard: Tait

Pakistan's fast bowling coach Shaun Tait was asked to face the music after Moeen Ali-led England crushed Babar Azam and Co. in the recently concluded T20I match between the two former world champions on Friday in Lahore. Taking the potent Pakistani bowling unit to the cleaners, England's Phil Salt powered the visitors to a stunning win over the Green Army in the 6th T20I of the seven-game series at the famous Gaddafi Stadium.

Addressing the media after Pakistan's embarrassing defeat on Friday, fast bowling coach Tait stunned reporters with his unique sense of humour. Gearing up for the explosive press conference, Tait joked that his team makes him attend media interactions only when Pakistan record such demoralising defeats. "So when we lose badly they send me. They send me when we get beaten badly," Tait quipped before the start of the press conference in Lahore.

Spinner Shadab Khan attended the previous press conference when Pakistan outclassed England in the 5th T20I. Pacer Haris Rauf addressed the media after Pakistan defeated England in the 4th T20I. Talking about the recently concluded encoun, Pakistan's bowling unit had a forgetful outing as England hammered the hosts by 8 wickets to level the T20I series 2-2 on Friday in Lahore.

"They just attacked us. They came out attacking, every ball they tried to hit a boundary. It worked for the first three overs and, in some way, it put our bowlers off guard a little bit. We didn't do a lot wrong and it was just great batting. Sometimes you have got to give it to the batting team," Tait told reporters.

Opener Salt remained unbeaten on 88 off 41 balls to help England upstage Pakistan in the penultimate clash of the seven-match series. Riding on Salt's quick-fire knock, England chased down the 170-run target in just 14.3 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Salt was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass. Babar-led Pakistan will meet England in the T20I series decider at the same venue on Sunday.

