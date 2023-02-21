England's absence robs WTC final of 'Bazball' buzz

Sports

Reuters
21 February, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 01:39 pm

Related News

England's absence robs WTC final of 'Bazball' buzz

Two years after losing to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final in Southampton, India are on the verge of sealing a spot in June's title decider at The Oval.

Reuters
21 February, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 01:39 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

This year's World Test Championship (WTC) final will again be a party without hosts, leaving England fans wishing their team's 'Bazball' revolution had been sparked a little earlier.

Two years after losing to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final in Southampton, India are on the verge of sealing a spot in June's title decider at The Oval.

India, who have taken an emphatic 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, need one more victory to secure their place, while avoiding a 4-0 whitewash would punch a ticket for Pat Cummins and his men.

Should either of them fail in their pursuits, only Sri Lanka have an outside chance of gatecrashing the party, but they must triumph 2-0 in New Zealand in March before even dreaming of making the final.

England's mathematical chance of making the final were snuffed out after India hammered Australia inside three days in Nagpur earlier this month.

It came just as England, under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum, were threatening to change the way Test cricket is played with the "Bazball" approach to the longest format.

The stunning transformation continued with a comprehensive victory over New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday, which gave the new captain-coach partnership a 10th win in 11 Tests since they came in and put the emphasis on entertainment over outcome.

"It's completely unrecognisable," veteran seamer Stuart Broad said at Bay Oval on the eve of the victory on Saturday.

"It's a bit of a shame there's not a fly-on-the-wall documentary on it because it's amazing to be part of. I'm so lucky to see it first-hand.

"Honestly, since June, I can't remember a negative word in the dressing room. It's phenomenal to watch how Baz and Stokesy go about their business."

Stokes replaced Joe Root as captain in April last year after debacles in Australia and West Indies, which effectively cooked England's WTC goose and prompted the change in the guard.

Top nine Test teams play six series each - three at home and three away - in a two-year cycle, with the top two making the final of the WTC, which was designed to lend context to bilateral series.

Under Stokes, England blanked New Zealand 3-0, beat India at Edgbaston and prevailed 2-1 against South Africa on home soil.

Their radical brand of cricket worked abroad too, as they completed a 3-0 sweep in Pakistan and now just need to avoid a defeat in Wellington this week to win the two-Test series in New Zealand, which falls outside the WTC cycle.

Had England's revival been sparked a little earlier, they might be bidding to complete the collection of all three of cricket's major men's global titles in June's WTC final.

They won the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in November and will defending the 50-overs title they won in 2019 in India later this year.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1h | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

31m | TBS Today
Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

36m | TBS Today
Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

3h | TBS Stories
Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike