England upstage Sri Lanka at SCG and make semis of T20 WC; Australia knocked out

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 November, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 05:40 pm

Related News

England upstage Sri Lanka at SCG and make semis of T20 WC; Australia knocked out

Hosts Australia required Sri Lanka to beat the English side to ensure a qualification in the semis of the T20 World Cup, but Jos Buttler's men displayed an all-round performance – first restricting the Sri Lankan side to 141/8 and then chasing the target down with 2 balls remaining – to end the Aussie campaign.

Hindustan Times
05 November, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 05:40 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

England produced a remarkable performance on Saturday to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, crushing Australia's hopes of defending their title in the tournament. Hosts Australia required Sri Lanka to beat the English side to ensure a qualification in the semis of the T20 World Cup, but Jos Buttler's men displayed an all-round performance – first restricting the Sri Lankan side to 141/8 and then chasing the target down with 2 balls remaining – to end the Aussie campaign.

Australia had defeated Afghanistan by four runs in a close match to keep their semi-final chances alive in the T20 World Cup. The side finished with seven points in four matches (2 wins, 1 loss, 1 tie); however, Australia finished with a Net Run Rate of -0.173 courtesy of a devastating 89-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament. And the big loss to the Kiwis eventually hurt Australia, as they failed to improve their NRR throughout the campaign.

It didn't help Aaron Finch's men that their game against England was washed out, and Afghanistan dragged the run-chase against Australia to the final over – eventually falling short by 4 runs – to ensure Australia don't have a big NRR boost.

England, meanwhile, had faced a shock defeat to Ireland but registered convincing wins over Afghanistan and New Zealand; by the time they took the field against Sri Lanka, all they required was a win as their NRR was already positive (+0.547).

Mark Wood shined with the ball as he registered impressive figures of 3/26 in three overs, while Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, and Adil Rashid all picked a wicket each. Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka scored an impressive 67 off 45 deliveries but continued to run out of partners at the other end; the next highest score in the innings was 22 from Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

England made an electrifying start in the run-chase, with Alex Hales racing away to 47 off just 30 balls. The side had added 75 runs in 7.1 deliveries before captain Jos Buttler departed on 28. England did lose three quick wickets and Sri Lankan bowlers did well to force the match to the final over, but England, riding on Ben Stokes' calm unbeaten knock of 42, booked a place in the semis.

T20 World Cup

England Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

3h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

9h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Teen files case over death of cat in Munshiganj; Autopsy performed

4h | Videos
Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

4h | Videos
Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?