England to take knee, Kane to wear One Love armband against Iran

Sports

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 11:06 am

Related News

England to take knee, Kane to wear One Love armband against Iran

The armband represents support for equality and while it is not solely aimed at the rights of the LGBTQ community it is significant in Qatar where homosexuality is illegal.

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 11:06 am
England to take knee, Kane to wear One Love armband against Iran

England will take the knee and captain Harry Kane will wear the One Love armband at their opening match of the World Cup against Iran on Monday, manager Gareth Southgate confirmed on Sunday.

England have knelt before games since 2020, initially in solidarity with protests over George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and then in support of equality.

The gesture is no longer a feature before kickoffs in the Premier League, where it is selectively used, but Southgate believes it is important his team continue it at the World Cup.

"It's what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," he told reporters on Sunday.

"We feel this is the biggest (stage) and we think it's a strong statement that will go around the world for young people, in particular, to see that inclusivity is very important."

Kane, along with the captains of the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and Wales, will wear the One Love armband on Monday.

The armband represents support for equality and while it is not solely aimed at the rights of the LGBTQ community it is significant in Qatar where homosexuality is illegal.

World soccer's governing body Fifa takes a dim view of political statements and according to reports could punish those wearing the One Love armband with fines or disciplinary action.

Kane, however, said he would wear one.

"We've made it clear as a team, the staff and an organisation that we want to wear the armband," Kane said. "The FA are talking to Fifa at the moment and I'm sure by game time tomorrow we would have had their decision."

Southgate has become used to dealing with social issues in his time as England manager and Sunday's media conference again went beyond the field of play.

The former defender was asked, in a question from an Iranian reporter lasting several minutes, whether he supported those protesting against the Iranian regime, a cause supported by some of Iran's players.

"I don't feel informed enough to comment on what's going on in Iran, and I don't think it's really my place to comment on it either," Southgate said.

"I think the Iranian players and manager (Carlos Queiroz), I understand them, they are in a difficult position but I think they're better informed to speak about those things.

"If we were asked by their team to support them in some way, we would obviously have to listen to that and consider that but at the moment that hasn't happened."

Southgate said his main priority was that his team spread a little joy back home where political upheaval and a cost-of-living crisis make a gloomy backdrop to the World Cup.

"We're all hoping to focus on football now," he said. "Our country is also going through a difficult spell, not the same as some of the other countries, but we're in an economic recession and life has been difficult for a lot of our people.

"So we want them to enjoy their football, have a journey with the team and bring them some happiness."

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / England Football Team / Take a knee / One love / LGBTQ Rights / Harry Kane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

2h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Noya: When accessory becomes an exhibit

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

14h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

15h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'