England suffer fifth defeat in World Cup, Buttler says 'same old story'

AFP
29 October, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 10:56 pm

AFP
29 October, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 10:56 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

England captain Jos Buttler admitted it was "the same old story" as the defending champions slumped to a 100-run defeat to India at the World Cup on Sunday.

After restricting India to 229, England were bowled out inside the 35th over to suffer a fifth defeat in six games.

Only an unlikely mathematical miracle will save England who are rock-bottom of the 10-nation tournament having won fewer games than even non-Test playing Netherlands.

"Very disappointing. At the halfway stage chasing 230 we fancied ourselves. But it's the same old story," said Buttler.

"The gut feeling was that we wanted to chase. It is as good as we have been with the ball throughout the tournament. We took some good wickets so we are very disappointed."

The weary looking skipper added: "Whatever way you want to approach the game it is about being committed. For me it was soaking up pressure, building up partnerships and killing pressure.

"It is a about executing your skills. Chasing 230 there wasn't scoreboard pressure, we are falling short."

