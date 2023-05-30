England to stick with 'Bazball' approach for the Ashes: McCullum

Sports

Reuters
30 May, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 12:17 pm

Related News

England to stick with 'Bazball' approach for the Ashes: McCullum

England were thrashed 4-0 in Australia in the previous edition of the Ashes but have won 10 of their last 12 tests since McCullum took charge and Ben Stokes was appointed captain.

Reuters
30 May, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 12:17 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England head coach Brendon McCullum said the team will head into the Ashes series against Australia without fear of defeat and he sees no reason to rein in their high-risk, high-reward 'Bazball' approach that has proven so successful over the last year.

England were thrashed 4-0 in Australia in the previous edition of the Ashes but have won 10 of their last 12 tests since McCullum took charge and Ben Stokes was appointed captain.

"Who knows if we are going to win this summer but we're going to go into it with the right attitude, the right environment, and the right team which believes it's got a chance," McCullum told British media on Monday.

"We're a team that knows how we want to play now, and we're not afraid to lose, which is quite a remarkable trait, and that's led by the skipper and some of the senior players as well.

"If we do play how we want to play, we give ourselves the best opportunity and we've got the talent to put world-class teams under pressure."

England are due to play Ireland in a one-off match beginning on Thursday before the first Ashes test at Edgbaston on June 16.

McCullum said fast bowlers James Anderson (groin) and Ollie Robinson (ankle) would miss the Ireland test due to injury but will be fit for the Ashes opener.

All-rounder Stokes, who had an injury-hit stint with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, could play a role with the ball during the Ashes, he added.

"Stokesy is progressing well too. He looks really fit as well, looks in great order ... I think he'll bowl at some stage throughout the summer, no doubt.

"He is a world-class all-rounder and if he is able to bowl, fantastic. If not, we'll find a way."

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Brendon McCullum / Bazball / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

3h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

1h | TBS Stories
Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

18h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

20h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration