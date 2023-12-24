England rope in Pollard as assistant coach for T20 World Cup

Sports

Reuters
24 December, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 08:41 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England have appointed former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard as an assistant coach for the Twenty20 World Cup next year, the country's cricket board (ECB) announced on Sunday.

Pollard helped the West Indies win the World Cup in 2012 while the 36-year-old, who made a name for himself as a T20 specialist, won five Indian Premier League titles with the Mumbai Indians between 2013 and 2020.

The 2024 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States in June.

"Pollard will join the England men's team specifically for the T20 World Cup as an assistant coach and to provide expertise of local conditions," the ECB said in a statement.

"Pollard was a part of West Indies' 2012 men's T20 World Cup success and has vast experience in the format having played more than 600 matches."

England are the defending champions having won their second T20 World Cup title in 2022 in Australia.

