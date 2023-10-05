England post 282/9 in World Cup opener

Santner finished his quota of ten overs with the wicket of Chris Woakes. He bowled beautifully and took a couple of wickets for 37 runs. Henry then returned to take out Sam Curran to hurt England's progress.

England's run rate was pretty good up until the beginning of the death overs but New Zealand pulled things back with crucial strikes to concede only in the last ten in the 2023 World Cup opener.

England finished with 282 for nine after 50 overs.

5:34 pm

Engand relied on Root heavily to take them to close to 300 but Phillips again struck out of nowhere to send him back. A great player of spin, Root attempted a reverse-sweep off a delivery that was too full and the ball sneaked under the bat to hit the stumps. Root made 77 off 86 and all five of his boundaries - four fours and a six - came behind the square. England are 235 for six after 42.

5:21 pm

Livingstone joined Root as England looked to up the ante before entering the third powerplay where five fielders are allowed outside the circle. Livingstone started powerfully, making Latham bring back Boult. The left-arm seamer had a difficult start but came back really well. He bowled four dots on the trot to Livingstone who was itching to go for a big one. A knuckleball from Boult did the rest. England are 221 for six after 39.

4:52 pm

Just when it looked like England were taking the game away from New Zealand, Latham brought the impressive Henry into the attack and he got rid of the in-form Buttler (43 off 42) smacked two fours and as many sixes in his knock while adding 70 for the fifth wicket with Root. England are 188 for five in the 34th over.

4:38 pm

Joe Root, short of runs coming into this match, got off to a sedate start but played one of the shots of the match - the trademark reverse scoop - off Boult to get things going. Root has looked completely under control as he has been rotating the strike on a regular basis. Buttler joined Root as England are looking to consolidate after Moeen's fall. Root has brought up his fifty off 57 balls. Englnd are 166 for four after 30 overs.

4:07 pm

England sent in Moeen Ali to counter the left-arm spin of Ravindra and Santner but in a fascinating move, Tom Latham brought in part-time off-break bowler Glenn Phillips to take the ball away from him. Phillips struck in the second ball of his spell as the ball held up in the pitch. Moeen was through his shot early and got out bowled in the process. England are 120 for four after 22 overs.

3:50 pm

Harry Brook (25 off 16) was off the blocks quickly. He took on Rachin Ravindra in his first over as he belted a six and a four but an attempt to repeat that led to his downfall. The left-arm spinner gave away 15 in the 17th over but got the prized wicket of Brook. They are 94 for three after 17.

3:29 pm

Bairstow throws it away after a decent start as he hit the ball straight to Daryl Mitchell at long-off. Very strong on the off-side, it was a rare misjudgment from the England opener who made a brisk 33 off 35. England are 64 for two after 13.

3:18 pm

Jonny Bairstow hit Trent Boult for a six in the second ball of the tournament to get England going. Bairstow and Dawid Malan found it easier to negate Boult but Matt Henry bowled a probing spell. He got the reward as well, getting Malan out caught behind. But Bairstow has got off to a flyer and is looking good for a big score. England finished their first powerplay on 51 for one.

2:20 pm

New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bowl first in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 curtain-raiser against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kane Williamson, as expected, is sitting out for the Kiwis while England are without Ben Stokes.

New Zealand have picked both Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra in the playing XI while Harry Brook makes the cut for England.

"Looks a reasonably good surface and hopefully we give us a chance with the bat later on," said Latham at the toss.

"Guys have been in different parts of the world and got together here a week ago. Any competition you play in the lead-up to the World Cup is important. Kane is not quite ready yet and is progressing nicely. Ferguson has a bit of a niggle and misses out along with Sodhi, Kane and Tim Southee," he added.

Butter said they would have liked to bowl first as well.

"We would have looked to bowl first. We had a good series against New Zealand and everyone seems to be a in really good place," he said.

Ben is going to miss this game. He has a niggle. The guys missing out: Atkinson, Topley, Willey and Stokes," he added.

England and New Zealand faced off in what arguably is the greatest cricket World Cup final of all time in 2019, one that is spoken and debated about to this day. Well, some of those debates could be silenced if New Zealand win the curtain-raiser of the 2023 World Cup on a canter.



New Zealand XI: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (capt/wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mark Chapman, 8 James Neesham, 9 Mitchell Santner, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Trent Boult

England XI: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood