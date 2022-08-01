England players gatecrash coach's conference after Euros win

Sports

Reuters
01 August, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 12:45 pm

Related News

England players gatecrash coach's conference after Euros win

Wiegman had just finished answering a question about tactics and where the game was won and lost when the players made their surprise entrance, with goalkeeper Mary Earps leaping onto the table and being joined by defender Lucy Bronze.

Reuters
01 August, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 12:45 pm
England players gatecrash coach&#039;s conference after Euros win

England coach Sarina Wiegman's news conference after their Women's European Championship win on Sunday was interrupted by her celebrating players, who danced into the room belting out a rendition of the "Three Lionesses" anthem.

Wiegman had just finished answering a question about tactics and where the game was won and lost when the players made their surprise entrance, with goalkeeper Mary Earps leaping onto the table and being joined by defender Lucy Bronze.

"We haven't sung this at all, this is something from English culture," Dutchwoman Wiegman told reporters after the interruption.

"I think we won the Cup. I don't think this is the home of the Cup, that's in Switzerland somewhere with UEFA but we won it and we're really happy."

The "Three Lions" song by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and band The Lightning Seeds was originally written for the men's Euro '96 tournament which England hosted, and has since been rewritten for the women's team.

Baddiel retweeted a clip of the England players' celebrations, writing: "This makes me very proud. Thanks again Lionesses."

Football

Women's Euros / England Football Team / It's coming home

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

2h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

2h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

3h | Brands
Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

4h | Videos
The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

5h | Videos
Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

16h | Videos
Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT