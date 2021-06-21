England players to dye their hair blond if they win the Euros

The England squad will all dye their hair blond if they win the European Championships, Sky Sports reported.

Phil Foden dyed his hair blond before the start of the tournament and he has now convinced his teammates to do the same if they win a major trophy this summer for the first time in 55 years.

The 21-year-old said he had no concerns over comparisons with Paul Gascoigne ahead of the Euros with 'Gazza' having sported a similar hairstyle at Euro '96 as England reached the semi-finals

Gareth Southgate has told his players to focus on the positives after Friday's goalless draw with Scotland. In a team meeting, he highlighted previous winners of the Euros who had not made a perfect start.

Portugal won in 2016 after drawing their first three games, Holland won in 1988 after losing their first game and Denmark triumphed in 1992 despite having only registered one point after the first two games.

Southgate believes his players failed to impose their style of play on Scotland and is expecting them to be more dangerous going forward against the Czech Republic.

England were beaten 2-1 by the Czech Republic in October 2019 and they are preparing for another tough physical encounter. Southgate has warned his players that their opponents will be especially dangerous at set-pieces at Wembley.

England played in a 4-2-3-1 formation in Prague with Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson as the two holding midfielders and Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho starting behind Harry Kane.

England need to win on Tuesday to finish top of Group D.