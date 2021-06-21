England players to dye their hair blond if they win the Euros

Sports

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 07:03 pm

Related News

England players to dye their hair blond if they win the Euros

Phil Foden dyed his hair blond before the start of the tournament and he has now convinced his teammates to do the same if they win a major trophy this summer for the first time in 55 years.

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 07:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The England squad will all dye their hair blond if they win the European Championships, Sky Sports reported. 

Phil Foden dyed his hair blond before the start of the tournament and he has now convinced his teammates to do the same if they win a major trophy this summer for the first time in 55 years.

The 21-year-old said he had no concerns over comparisons with Paul Gascoigne ahead of the Euros with 'Gazza' having sported a similar hairstyle at Euro '96 as England reached the semi-finals

Gareth Southgate has told his players to focus on the positives after Friday's goalless draw with Scotland. In a team meeting, he highlighted previous winners of the Euros who had not made a perfect start.

Portugal won in 2016 after drawing their first three games, Holland won in 1988 after losing their first game and Denmark triumphed in 1992 despite having only registered one point after the first two games.

Southgate believes his players failed to impose their style of play on Scotland and is expecting them to be more dangerous going forward against the Czech Republic.

England were beaten 2-1 by the Czech Republic in October 2019 and they are preparing for another tough physical encounter. Southgate has warned his players that their opponents will be especially dangerous at set-pieces at Wembley.

England played in a 4-2-3-1 formation in Prague with Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson as the two holding midfielders and Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho starting behind Harry Kane.

England need to win on Tuesday to finish top of Group D.

Football

England Football Team / Euro 2020

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

1h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

1h | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020