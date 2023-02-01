England players choose franchise cricket over country for tour of Bangladesh

For the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will have to select a depleted team. The inconvenient confluence of injury worries and the franchise cricket schedule has left England, who are slated to tour the subcontinent for three ODIs and three T20Is in March, with few options.

Originally scheduled for October 2021, the tour has been postponed after an agreement between the ECB and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The absence of the in-form opening batsman Alex Hales, who plans to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) rather than commit to an international commitment, is anticipated to be a major loss. After the current International League T20 (ILT20) is over, he has indicated a desire to take a vacation.

Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, and James Vince are among the athletes who plan to follow suit and won't be available for the Bangladesh trip. Will Jacks, mentioned as an opening option due to his outstanding performance in SA20, won't be available either because the Quetta Gladiators selected him as an injury replacement.

Several multi-format players will also be missing from the visit because the Test series against New Zealand that is being played away from home concludes on 28 February. The team for the two-game series against the Kiwis includes players like Harry Brook, Joe Root, Olly Stone, and Ben Duckett.

It should be mentioned that the PSL's forthcoming season will run from 13 February to 19 March.

Injuries are another aspect that will affect England's team size for the Bangladesh tour. The Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin in 2023, but players like Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone won't likely be back in action until they have fully recovered from their ailments.

The resulting roster is anticipated to have a mix of players, from seasoned to up-and-coming, as well as a few new additions.