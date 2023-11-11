England, Pakistan aim to end on a high

Between them, Pakistan and England have 11 semi-final berths and two ODI World Cups.

From the first edition in 1975, either or both (1983, 1987, 1992) were in the penultimate round in every iteration till the carnival came to the sub-continent for a second time in 1996. So, with one team seventh and the other fifth going into their final league game here on Saturday, it fit that reflections would be the order of the media conferences on Friday.

Afghanistan, said Babar Azam and Dawid Malan, pointing to what could have been. "Gave away 30 runs too many and had no meaningful partnership," said Malan, referring to England's 69-run loss. Even the game against Australia, he said. "We should have won that game," said Azam earlier on Friday looking back at the eight-wicket defeat against Afghanistan. To the list of missed opportunities, the Pakistan skipper added the one-wicket loss to South Africa.

Both also spoke of not being able to deliver as a team. "We've probably had a lot of our really big players struggle at the same time, which very rarely happens," said Malan.

Azam's stout defence of Pakistan pulling their weight though was reminiscent of a former India captain who would conflate runs in limited overs and Tests to make a point about his batting. Azam referred to the 2023 Asia Cup semi-final, playing the World T20 final last year and being the ODI No.1 team.

"Because we haven't done well in this World Cup or the last World Cup, you can't say we haven't done well since 1999. Yes, we are not able to finish well. We will work on that," he said.

This was in reply to a question on Pakistan's long, lean run in the 50-over World Cup. One where they have made the semi-final once since 1999. Theoretically, Pakistan are still in it. The equation? They need to either win by 287 runs or with 284 balls to spare. Only then can they edge out New Zealand and make the last four.

"You never know. It's cricket," said Azam. The follow-up was more measured: "We will try and finish on a good note and then see."

Pakistan's media conference began as an inquest and segued into an inquisition in Urdu from the handful of travelling journalists. Azam, who has lost the No.1 rank among ODI batters to Shubman Gill, was asked whether he had thought of doing a Virat Kohli to prolong his career and contribute to the team.

"It's just because I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that's why people are saying that I am under pressure. I am under no pressure. I have been doing this for the last 2.5-3 years," he said.

With 282 runs from eight games at an average of 40.28 and a strike rate of 82.69, Azam is 26th on the run-getters' list.

A swipe, sotto voce, followed from the skipper. "If someone has to give me advice, everyone has my number. It is easy to give advice on TV. If you want to give me some advice, you can message me."

Next question: Will you decide on the captaincy or leave it to the board and what do you have to say about some decisions being taken in Lahore during this campaign? Will decide on captaincy either after Saturday or when we go back, said Azam. On the team, where swashbuckling opener Fakhar Zaman has aggregated 219 runs from three games after being benched for five games, being influenced from outside, Azam's response was like one of his glorious cover drives. "I have no idea what decisions you are talking about. The decisions we make here — regarding selections of players — are the decision of the coaches and the captain."

Two wins separated by a month in a tournament they began as champions in 50 and 20 over games is a googly England haven't been able to read.

"Sport changes quickly. It has a way of biting you in the backside," said Malan. "You know, we had still been playing good cricket leading up to this. For whatever reason, we just haven't been good enough."

England, Malan said, had hoped to come here pushing for a semi-final spot. A spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy and ending on a high are what England are pushing for now.

More than once Malan, 36, also spoke about being the second oldest player (after Moeen Ali) in a squad likely to be reset. "It's usually them that go first regardless of results," he said. Saturday could be his last game for England, said their most successful batter (373 runs) in this competition.