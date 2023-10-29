England opt to bowl against India in must-win World Cup clash

Sports

AFP
29 October, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 02:29 pm

Related News

England opt to bowl against India in must-win World Cup clash

The defending champions have lost four of their five matches and come in unchanged at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium in the hunt of victory and cling on to their slim hopes of making the semi-finals.

AFP
29 October, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 02:29 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first against unbeaten India on Sunday in a must-win match of their faltering World Cup campaign.

The defending champions have lost four of their five matches and come in unchanged at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium in the hunt of victory and cling on to their slim hopes of making the semi-finals.

England's last loss was a crushing-eight wicket defeat to Sri Lanka after they folded for 156.

"We haven't done ourselves justice," admitted Buttler.

Rohit Sharma's India remain the team to beat with five wins in as many matches and come in with the same team that beat New Zealand last week.

Home fans at the stadium believe a win over England is a foregone conclusion.

"India is going to bash England today left, right and centre," Roi Shaunauk, 29, told AFP.

Shaunauk said he came in the hope that Virat Kohli would equal all-time great Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record of 49 centuries and become "the best".

England's dismal campaign has left them bottom of the table behind even The Netherlands and one of their small coterie of supporters in Lucknow laughed when asked about their chances.

"I've been wanting to come to India for a long time and the opportunity to see England play was a bonus," said Alex Piper, 32, on a two-week trip to the country with friends.

"Unfortunately, it's not worked out so well for us."

India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England (playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

England Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

5h | Panorama
Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

1d | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

2h | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

4h | TBS World
Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

19h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

21h | TBS Economy