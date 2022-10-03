England mark their return to Pakistan with historic T20I series win

Sports

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 12:30 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 12:33 am

Related News

England mark their return to Pakistan with historic T20I series win

England clinched the historic seven-match T20I series 4-3. Pakistan lost the seventh T20I by 67 runs which was their fourth-heaviest defeat in terms of runs.

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 12:30 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 12:33 am
England mark their return to Pakistan with historic T20I series win

The decider was rather a one-sided encounter compared to the first six matches of the series as Pakistan looked timid in a stiff run chase of 210. England clinched the historic seven-match T20I series 4-3. Pakistan lost the seventh T20I by 67 runs which was their fourth-heaviest defeat in terms of runs.

Asked to bat first, England openers Phil Salt (20 off 12) and Alex Hales (18 off 13) were off the blocks quickly. Both of them hit three boundaries each before getting out in a space of three balls in the fifth over. Ben Duckett (30 off 19) and Dawid Malan added 62 off just 5.2 overs before the former was dismissed by a clever bit of glovework from Mohammad Rizwan.

Duckett's wicket was the last one to fall as Malan and Harry Brook stitched an unbroken 108-run stand. Malan hit eight fours and three maximum's in his unbeaten 47-ball-78. Brook slowed down towards the middle phase of his innings but picked up the pace towards the end. He was unbeaten on 46 off 29. 

In reply, Pakistan lost Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as early as in the second over and they couldn't recover from there. Only Shan Masood (56 off 43), Khushdil Shah (25 off 23) and Iftikhar Ahmed (19 off 16) reached double figures but their strike-rates were way too low. They could manage only 142 for eight in 20 overs. 

Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers for England with his three-for. David Willey also took a couple. 

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

11h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

13h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

13h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

2h | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

4h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

4h | Videos
Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets