England keep faith with Bairstow in squad for 4th Ashes Test

Sports

AFP
11 July, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 05:52 pm

Related News

England keep faith with Bairstow in squad for 4th Ashes Test

Bairstow has endured a difficult series behind the stumps, missing eight chances in the first three Tests.

AFP
11 July, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 05:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England have kept faith with Jonny Bairstow as the wicketkeeper retained his place in a 14-man squad for next week's fourth Test against Australia.

Bairstow has endured a difficult series behind the stumps, missing eight chances in the first three Tests.

There have been calls for Surrey's Ben Foakes to replace Bairstow as wicketkeeper, but captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum remain supportive of the Yorkshire player.

After winning the third Test in Leeds by three wickets on Sunday to keep their Ashes hopes alive, England have named the same group for next Wednesday's clash in Manchester.

The hosts are 2-1 down with two Tests to play as they look to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

Foakes has been hailed as the best wicketkeeper in the world by Stokes, but the 30-year-old missed out at the start of the season when Bairstow returned following a broken leg suffered in a freak accident while playing golf.

Bairstow's movement has not looked sharp since his recovery from three separate fractures in his left leg, ligament damage and a dislocated ankle.

He was England's Test player of the year in 2022, setting the tone for the 'Bazball' era with four exhilarating hundreds.

But Bairstow has only impressed once with the bat in this Ashes series, making 78 on the first day of the series.

Ollie Robinson also takes his place in the squad despite back spasms rendering him a peripheral figure in the previous match.

Robinson is being monitored by the medical team, but is favourite to make way for the return of England's record Test wicket-taker James Anderson at his Lancashire home ground.

Anderson was rested for the third Test after struggling to make an impact in the first two amid suggestions the 40-year-old is becoming a fading force.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

9h | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

12h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

3h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

4h | TBS Stories
US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1d | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency