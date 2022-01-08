England fret over availability of middle order trio for Hobart

Sports

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 06:07 pm

Related News

England fret over availability of middle order trio for Hobart

Stokes suffered a side strain in the current Sydney test while Bairstow, who smashed the only century by an England batsman in the series, and Jos Buttler sustained painful blows to their fingers while batting.

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 06:07 pm
England fret over availability of middle order trio for Hobart

England's bruised middle order trio of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler will soldier on to help their team in the battle to save the fourth Ashes test against Australia but appear doubtful for the final match in Hobart.

Stokes suffered a side strain in the current Sydney test while Bairstow, who smashed the only century by an England batsman in the series, and Jos Buttler sustained painful blows to their fingers while batting.

All three had scans on Saturday but caretaker coach Graham Thorpe said the trio would bat on Sunday when the visitors, set a daunting target of 388, begin day five on 30 for no loss at the Sydney Cricket Ground. 

"I'm sure the lads will take whatever they need to take to get themselves in a position where they're capable of performing tomorrow," Thorpe, in charge while head coach Chris Silverwood completes his Covid-19 isolation, told reporters.

"So they'll all bat and they will do their very best."

England have already added Sam Billing to their squad and Thorpe confirmed the uncertainty around the availability of the injured trio.

"It's possible (that the three players could miss the next test), but we will be assessing all of that at the end of the game.

"Obviously, Sam has been called into the group and that's obviously a good indicator of some of the concerns we have with the injuries."

England will have to conjure something special to deny Australia a 4-0 lead in the five-test series and Thorpe said the batsmen should take a leaf out of Bairstow's brave first-innings hundred despite a thumb injury.

"...for players to be able to stay in the team as well, you have to perform," the former test player said.

"Jonny played fantastically well showing great courage and skill. That's the same thing which we want to see again in our second innings and I thought it was a good start tonight.

"We need to have a lot more of it again tomorrow."

Cricket

Johnny Bairstow / Jonny Bairstow / Jos Buttler / Ben Stokes / England Cricket Team / Australia vs England / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

10h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

11h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

10h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

4h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

7h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

7h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka