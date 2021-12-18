'England fined eight WTC points for over-rate offence in Brisbane, not five': ICC

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:31 pm

Related News

'England fined eight WTC points for over-rate offence in Brisbane, not five': ICC

ICC had earlier announced that England were fined 100 per cent match fee and five WTC points for the over-rate offence in Brisbane last week.

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:31 pm
&#039;England fined eight WTC points for over-rate offence in Brisbane, not five&#039;: ICC

England have been penalised eight World Test Championship penalty points and not five, as announced earlier, for maintaining a slow over rate in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, the ICC clarified on Friday.

The International Cricket Council had earlier announced that England were fined 100 per cent match fee and five WTC points for the over-rate offence in Brisbane last week.

England were eight overs short (not 5 overs short as previously announced) but were only fined 100 per cent of their match fee due to the limit.

"However, the points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and must reflect the actual number of penalty overs a team is short of the minimum requirement as per Clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Playing Conditions, hence they have been penalised one point for each over they were short," said the ICC in a statement.

"As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, up to a maximum fine of 100 per cent of the match fee," it added.

England are trailing 0-1 in the five-match Ashes series and are struggling in the ongoing second Test in Adelaide. 

Cricket

joe root / England Cricket Team / Australia vs England / Ashes Test / icc / International Cricket Council

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

1h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

2h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

2h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

21h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

23h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

23h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 