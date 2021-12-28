England equal Bangladesh's unfortunate record for most Test defeats in a calendar year

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 03:13 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England on Tuesday equalled Bangladesh's unfortunate record for the most Test defeats in a calendar year after going down by an innings and 14 runs in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

This was England's 9th loss in 2021. Bangladesh had lost the same number of Test matches back in 2003.

Bangladesh lost nine out of their nine matches in 2003 after their eight losses out of eight in 2002. 

England also have a record of eight defeats in a calendar year previously in three occasions - 1984, 1986 and 1993.

The Joe Root-led side lost five Tests against India - two home and three away, one to New Zealand (home) and three against Australia (away) this year. The only highlight was their 2-0 series away series victory in Sri Lanka earlier in 2021.

England were bowled out for 68 in just 27.4 overs in their second innings as the Boxing Day Test match ended in less than two and a half days.

68-all out is also their 13th-lowest score in Test cricket. Debutant Scott Boland bagged a six-wicket haul in the final innings on his home ground to lead the charge for the Aussies, who have now retained the Ashes after securing an unbeatable 3-0 series lead with two Tests in Sydney and Hobart in the New Year.

Boland, only the second Indigenous Australian to play a men's test match, strolled off the Melbourne Cricket Ground turf with a stump and astonishing innings figures of 6-7 as England's batsmen capitulated for 68 before lunch on day three.

"We have to make sure when we get our opportunities to get ahead we take them," said Root, adding that England should have scored 250-plus in their first innings rather than slump to 185 all out.

"If we had we would have been very much in the game and we would have been looking at a very different game.

"But last night was an outstanding spell of bowling from their attack and you just have to find a way to get through it. Sometimes it has to just be an hour's hard grind."

