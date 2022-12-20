England complete historic clean sweep in Pakistan

Sports

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 12:19 pm

Related News

England complete historic clean sweep in Pakistan

England became the first test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 12:19 pm
Photo: ECB
Photo: ECB

England became the first test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan after they won the third and final match by eight wickets in Karachi on Tuesday.

Having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings England comfortably chased a target of 167 to add to their victories in Rawalpindi and Multan.

Zak Crawley (41) and Ben Duckett (82 not out) made an 87-run opening partnership to give England a flying start before Abrar Ahmed trapped Crawley lbw.

England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, promoted to number three, made 10 runs before the leg spinner lost his off-stump, but a 73-run partnership between captain Ben Stokes and Duckett sealed the win during the morning session of day four.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

1h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

1h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

2h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

14h | Corporate Talks
।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

15h | TBS Stories
Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan