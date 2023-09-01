England coach Wiegman dedicates award to Spain women's team

AFP
01 September, 2023, 12:20 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 12:22 am

"We all know the issues around the Spanish team, and that really hurts me as a coach, as a mother of two daughters, as a wife," Wiegman said after collecting her award at a ceremony in Monaco.

Photo: AFP
England manager Sarina Wiegman on Thursday dedicated her UEFA coach of the year prize to the Spain women's team amid the sexism scandal engulfing Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales.

"We all know the issues around the Spanish team, and that really hurts me as a coach, as a mother of two daughters, as a wife," Wiegman said after collecting her award at a ceremony in Monaco.

"There is still a long way to go in women's football and in society, and I would like to dedicate this award to the Spanish team, who played such great football in the World Cup.

"This team deserves to be celebrated and deserves to be listened to."

Spain's Women's World Cup triumph in Sydney earlier this month, when they beat Wiegman's England in the final, has been overshadowed by Rubiales's forced kiss on the lips of midfielder Jenni Hermoso after the game.

FIFA have provisionally suspended Rubiales for 90 days, while prosecutors in Spain have opened an investigation into his behaviour and the Spanish football federation have asked him to resign.

"Thanks to Sarina for her words," said Spain's Aitana Bonmati after winning the award for UEFA women's player of the year.

"These are not very good times just now for Spanish football.

"We have just won the World Cup but that is not really being spoken about because things have happened that I wish were not happening.

"As a society, we must not allow such abuses of power in a working relationship or such a lack of respect."

Comments

