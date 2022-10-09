England clinch high-scoring thriller in Perth to take series lead against Australia

England upstaged hosts Australia in a high-scoring thriller at Perth by eight runs and went 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series.

Jos Buttler (68 off 32) returned with a bang after missing the Pakistan series with an injury. He added 132 in 11.2 overs with Alex Hales in the opening partnership and England looked like going for a total around 230. But Australia pulled it back big time towards the final few overs.

Hales top-scored with a magnificent 84 off 51 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes. None of the latter batters except for Chris Woakes - who hit a six and a four in his five-ball knock - got going.

Nathan Ellis returned three for 20.

David Warner (73 off 44) carried his good form with the bat but it wasn't enough in the end. Mitchell Marsh showed signs of form with stroke-filled 22-ball-36. Marcus Stoinis (35 off 15) displayed his exceptional ball-striking ability but Mark Wood changed the course of the game by dismissing Stoinis and David and in the next over Warner.

Matthew Wade was Australia's only hope but he fell victim to Sam Curran's slower ball in the final over and Australia fell eight runs short.

Wood recorded a match-winning three for 34.

Hales bagged the player-of-the-match award.