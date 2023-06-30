'England clearly like losing': Vaughan furious after batting collapse

England endured a disappointing collapse in their first innings on Day 3 of the Lord's Ashes Test, as they were bowled out for 325 after starting the day at 278/4. To add to the hosts' miseries, Australia were without their lead spinner in Nathan Lyon on Day 3, as he is likely to miss out the entire Test after facing an injury the previous day.

England captain Ben Stokes departed on merely the second delivery in the morning session, while Jonny Bairstow gifted his wicket to Josh Hazlewood as he attempted a lofted drive.

Harry Brook was the only saving face on Day 3 as he scored a half-century but he too fell into the short-ball trap, as Starc picked the crucial wicket.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was absolutely livid with the side's batting performance on the third day, and expressed his disappointment during his commentary stint at Lord's. After Harry Brook was dismissed on 50, Vaughan failed to suppress his anger as he burst out at the youngster and also made an explosive remark.

"Shocking shot. England clearly like losing," Vaughan said, as quoted by DailyMail.

"Yesterday they gifted Australia three wickets. They arrive on day three, the pitch is doing a bit more. To see that wicket and Australia now know they are bowling to the tail."

Vaughan held no prisoners during Day 2 as well, lambasting England for their approach against Australia's short-ball tactics. The former English skipper, who had led the side to a famous 2-1 Ashes win in 2005, had made a strong remark on 'Bazball'.

"England need to be realistic. They cannot mix entertainment with stupidity,' he said.

"For the first 188 runs, England played good cricket with proper shots.

"Australian bowlers got no help as the ball was not doing anything, so they resorted to short balls. What came next was pure stupidity," Vaughan had said.