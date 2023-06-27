England call up Tongue in all-pace attack in 2nd Ashes Test

Seamer Josh Tongue has replaced Moeen Ali in England's team for the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord's, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

Spinning all-rounder Moeen suffered a burst blister on his right index finger in the narrow two-wicket defeat in the series opener at Edgbaston.

Worcestershire paceman Tongue, 25, is preferred to the express pace of Mark Wood for the match, which starts on Wednesday.

Seamer Chris Woakes and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed were also overlooked in preference of Tongue, who impressed with a maiden five-wicket haul on his debut against Ireland earlier this month.

ENGLAND TEAM FOR SECOND ASHES TEST AT LORD'S

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

