England call up teenager Rehan Ahmed to Ashes squad

Sports

Reuters
23 June, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 11:15 pm

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to the Ashes squad for the second test against Australia at Lord's next week as cover for Moeen Ali who was nursing a finger injury in the first match, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Friday.

The second test begins on Wednesday with Australia leading the series 1-0 after winning the first match by two wickets at Edgbaston earlier this week.

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

