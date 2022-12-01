England break Australia's 112-year-old record by smashing mammoth 506/4 on day 1 of Rawalpindi Test

01 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
01 December, 2022

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England surpassed Australia to script an incredible world record during the first Test of the series against Pakistan on Thursday, when they put up 506/4 at the end of the first day of the game. England went past Australia's previous-highest total of 494/6, which they registered against South Africa in 1910. The achievement remains further more impressive for England, however, as the day's play was ended due to bad light with 15 overs remaining.

Harry Brook was unbeaten on 101 off 81 deliveries, while captain Ben Stokes was batting on 34 off 15 balls when stumps were called on Day 1 in Rawalpindi.

England went past Australia's 494-run mark in the the 75th over of the innings, that – as it happened – also turned out to be the final over of the day. Ben Stokes smashed a six against Mohammad Ali to take England to a new world record on the third delivery of the over; on the very next ball, he hit a four to take the score past 500.

Here's the list of highest scores in Test history on Day 1:

England - 506/4 against Pakistan, 2022
Australia - 494/6 against South Africa, 1910
Australia - 482/5 against South Africa, 2012
England - 475/2 against Australia, 1934
England - 471/8 against India, 1936

Earlier, Ben Stokes had won the toss and opted to bat in Rawalpindi and England went off to a flier, with the opening duo of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett forging a 233-run partnership for the first wicket. While Crawley smashed 122 off 111 deliveries, Duckett scored 107 in 110 balls. The explosive approach from England continued even after their dismissals, however, as wicketkeeper Ollie Pope also raked up a century (108 off 104 balls).

While Joe Root was dismissed on 23, Harry Brook took charge as he remained unbeaten on 101 off 81 balls, reaching his century in the penultimate over of the match.

The surface at Rawalpindi, however, came under immense scanner again; earlier this year, the pitch had been given a demerit point after a Test between Pakistan and Australia had ended in a stale draw. On Thursday, the pitch hardly provided assistance to bowlers as England exploited the batting-friendly conditions to optimum effect at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

