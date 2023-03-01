England bowlers keep Bangladesh down to 209 runs

Bangladesh batters failed to make use of the good start as England restricted the hosts to 209 runs in the first ODI at Mirpur.

Najmul Hossain Shanto's sluggish 58-run innings only helped the hosts to go past 200. Shanto bagged 58 runs from 82 balls before getting dismissed in a poor fashion to Adil Rashid.

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh lost both their openers - Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das - before the first 10 overs. Tamim scored 23 off 32 balls while Litton, who clearly struggled at the crease, bagged seven off 15 balls.

Mushfiqur Rahim struggled as well. His misery came to an end through Adil Rashid after scoring 16 from 34 balls at a strike rate of below 50.

Mahmudullah Riyad put up a 53-run partnership with Shanto but he got out in the 30s. The lower order couldn't contribute much to the scoreboard.

Afif Hossain, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz both got out before reaching the double-digit mark.

For England, four bowlers - Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, and Jofra Archer - bagged a brace each.