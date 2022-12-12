England beat Pakistan in another classic, win first away series under Stokes-McCullum duo

England dismissed Pakistan for 328 on Monday to win the second Test by 26 runs in Multan, taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This is the first away series win under the Stokes-McCullum duo.

Pakistan, who resumed the fourth day on 198-4, looked set for victory at one point but fast bowler Mark Wood led England's fightback by removing Mohammad Nawaz for 45 and Saud Shakeel for 94.

Ollie Robinson dismissed the last batter, Mohammad Ali, for nought some 50 minutes after lunch to spark celebrations among the England players.

England were frustrated by an 80-run sixth-wicket stand between Saud Shakeel (94) and Mohammad Nawaz (45) as the duo survived a second new ball taken after 80 overs.

Wood was the pick of the bowler. He finished with 4-65 as England registered their first series win in Pakistan since 2000-01.

"Things happened quickly this week compared to last week," England captain Ben Stokes said, referring to their victory in the opener in Rawalpindi.

"Going down to the wire again, (it's a) good game to be a part of."

"It was a tricky wicket for slower bowling. We were fortunate that with the cracks opening up our seamers became effective."

Harry Brook was adjudged player of the match for scoring the only hundred of the low-scoring match.

"To be honest, we were not up to the mark in the first innings," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after the defeat.

"There were a couple of soft dismissals and...in the second innings we fought well but could not finish."

England, on their first Test tour of Pakistan for 17 years, won the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.

The third and final Test begins in Karachi on Saturday.