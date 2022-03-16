England beat India by 4 wickets, register first win in Women's World Cup 2022

Sports

Hindustan Times
16 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 07:00 pm

Related News

England beat India by 4 wickets, register first win in Women's World Cup 2022

England registered their first win of their Women's World Cup on Wednesday when they defeated India by 4 wickets on Wednesday.

Hindustan Times
16 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 07:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England registered their first win of their Women's World Cup on Wednesday when they defeated India by 4 wickets on Wednesday. In a fairly one-sided contest, England bowled India out on 134 in 36.2 overs before chasing down the target with over 100 balls to spare. The English team did lose six wickets while chasing down the lowly target, however, due to their attempts to finish the game early and improve the Net Run Rate.

After inviting India to bat first, England made early inroads in the game, removing Yastika Bhatia (8), Mithali Raj (1) and Deepti Sharma (0) early in the game. Smriti Mandhana (35) top-scored for India but the side lacked a partnership in the middle. Richa Ghosh (33) helped India steer past the 100-run mark and her run-out dismissal was the final nail in the coffin for Indian innings.

For England, Charlotte Dean was the pick of the bowlers, as she ended with figures of 4/23 in 8.2 overs.

India made a bright start in their bowling, with Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh removing openers Tammy Beaumont (1) and Danielle Wyatt (1) respectively within the first three overs. However, Heather Knight (53*) forged a 65-run partnership with Natalie Sciver (45) to take the game away from India.

England had earlier suffered close defeats to Australia, West Indies, and South Africa; however, with the win over India, England kept themselves alive in the race for a semi-final spot. India, meanwhile, faced their second defeat of the tournament, having faced a 62-run loss to New Zealand in their second match of the edition.

With the win, England's NRR stands at 0.35 as the side climbs to sixth position in the standings. India, meanwhile, remain at third position with two wins in four matches; their NRR has fallen to 0.63.

Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

5h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

9h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is sniper Wali?

Who is sniper Wali?

Now | Videos
Unbearable traffic jam across the capital

Unbearable traffic jam across the capital

2h | Videos
The story of a vintage collector

The story of a vintage collector

2h | Videos
Man United and Ajax exit Champions League

Man United and Ajax exit Champions League

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years