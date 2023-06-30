England are in a great position, says Duckett

Sports

Reuters
30 June, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 09:41 am

Related News

England are in a great position, says Duckett

He said that for him the most important thing was to be true to himself in the way he plays his cricket, which in general entails attacking every ball without fear or favour.

Reuters
30 June, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 09:41 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England's Ben Duckett expressed only mild disappointment at missing out on a hundred at Lord's on Thursday, focusing instead on how well his side had responded to Australia's first innings score of 416 on the second day of the second test of the Ashes.

Duckett hit 98 as England raced to 278-4 in reply in an another high octane "Bazball" batting display, only to sky a ball to David Warner for a comfortable catch.

"At the start of the day I'd have been over the moon if I was offered 98 but falling so close to scoring three figures here at Lord's, yeah I'm obviously gutted about that. But I thought it was certainly my best innings in an England shirt," Duckett told reporters after the close of play.

He said that for him the most important thing was to be true to himself in the way he plays his cricket, which in general entails attacking every ball without fear or favour.

"I'd have been gutted with myself if I'd gone away from it and gone into my shell and gloved one to the keeper behind," he said.

"For three or four overs leading up to that I felt so comfortable hitting it for ones, and 10 metres either side of him (Warner) there I'd have got a hundred."

"I always make jokes about never leaving the ball and sometimes I don't know how I'm getting runs because of it," he added.

Duckett fell during a wild hour in the middle of the afternoon when Australia seemed to bowl nothing but short aggressive balls and England seemed to do nothing but swing hard at every one of them.

For England's part, that came about all by itself, according to Duckett.

"There wasn't really any discussion. Everyone individually went about it differently," he said.

"It's the way we play our cricket. If they're going to have plans like that and we're going to go in our shells and get bombed out, people round the corner would be going totally against what we do," he said, in a nod to some of the criticism of the team's "Bazball" style of play named after their coach Brendon McCullum.

Overall, Duckett said he felt that England had had the better day and put themselves back in contention after Australia had looked set to put on a huge first innings score.

"From a position where they could potentially go on and score 500 I thought we fought back so well," Duckett said.

"I think we're in a great position."

Cricket

Ben Duckett / England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

2d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

2d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

3d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

2d | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

2d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

2d | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month