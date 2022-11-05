End of the road for Sridharan Sriram with Bangladesh T20I team?

If there's no miracle, Bangladesh have one match left in the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s contract with technical consultant Sridharan Sriram expires with this match. So on the eve of the match against Pakistan, the issue of Sridharan's contract renewal is being discussed in addition to the complicated semi-final equations.

The Indian coach was also asked about this in the press conference. He, however, avoided the issue. The BCB said that no decision has been taken on whether to renew the contract with Sriram.

Jalal Yunus, Chairman of BCB Cricket Management Department, is in Adelaide with the Bangladesh team. In this regard, the BCB director told The Business Standard, "His contract is coming to an end. Many want to know [about his contract renewal]. But we have not decided on this yet, the decision will be made in the board meeting. All the coaches will go on a vacation. A decision will be taken after returning home from here."

A few hours before this, when Sriram was asked about the renewal of the contract in a virtual press conference, he said, "I am looking at one match, thinking of one tournament. My only aim now is to finish the World Cup well. My focus is only on that. I haven't thought about [the renewal] yet."

The BCB is satisfied with the team's progress under Sriram and the players also want him for the long term. The records are in his favour as well. Playing under his supervision, Bangladesh won multiple matches in the main stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time. This has been Bangladesh's best World Cup and for this former Indian cricketer who has already won praises as a coach.

"'This is Bangladesh's best performance in the T20 World Cup. Never before in the history of Bangladesh has the team won two games in the main stage. We did that. Boys can be proud of themselves."

Sriram took charge of the Bangladesh T20 team for the Asia Cup and World Cup last August. Russell Domingo was relieved of T20I duties despite being the head coach. Domingo is currently in charge of ODIs and Tests only.