'End of a golden era' - Babar Azam pays tribute to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 04:49 pm

Pakistan captain Babar Azam paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, following her demise on Sunday. The iconic singer died of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, her physician, Dr. Pratit Samdani, said.

"End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji," wrote Babar.

India declared two days of national mourning and said Mangeshkar will be given a state funeral before being cremated in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The country's flags will fly at half-staff.

Earlier, former Indian captain Virat Kohli had also expressed his condolences on the passing away of the iconic singer.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones," wrote Kohli on his official Twitter profile.

The members of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team also wore black armbands in the first ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, to pay respect to Mangeshkar.

"The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Smt Lata Mangeshkar ji, who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. The queen of melody, Lata didi loved cricket, always supported the game and backed Team India," the BCCI had tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI, in another tweet, wrote: "The BCCI joins the nation in mourning the loss of Bharat Ratna Smt Lata Mangeshkar ji. The queen of melody enthralled the country for decades. An avid follower of the game and an ardent supporter of Team India, she helped create an awareness using music as a medium #RIPLataji."

Mangeshkar had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to the Breach Candy Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Cricket

Babar Azam / lata mangeshkar

