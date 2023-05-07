Emotional Avik clinches back-to-back podiums on F1 track in Malaysia Championship Series

Pro racer Avik Anwar finished P1 in Race 2 of Round 1 in the Malaysia Championship Series 2023 at Sepang International Circuit on Sunday. With two consecutive podiums in as many races, the pro-racer emerged as the Championship leader at the end of Round 1.

Avik on Sunday started at Grid 2 and took a little more than one hour to complete the 22 laps against 50-plus competitors. The 36-year-old recorded 2 minutes 28 seconds [4 laps] recorded as his best lap time on the day.

It was an emotional victory for Avik who lost his grandmother just before travelling to Malaysia for the championship.

"It's a very emotional win. My grandmother passed away before coming here on 1 May. I was close to her. I couldn't grieve her properly. When I was in the car today, I felt like she was with me and she was giving me power from up above. It was really emotional and when I finished P1, I had tears in my eyes, which never happened before," an emotional Avik told after clinching P1.

Avik said he lost two kgs on Saturday due to the scorching 58-degree temperature but Sunday was more relaxing, weather-wise. It was 27 degrees on Sunday.

Another Bangladesh racer Aiman Sadat finished P9 overall and P7 in SP 1 category [Stock Production 1].

The 21-year-old racer went into the last seven minutes of the race at P4 in his category. However, he had to enter the pit at the business end of the race to avoid penalty for leaving 2 seconds early during the mandatory 3 minutes pit stop. Aiman had clocked 2 minutes 32 seconds as the best lap in six laps.

The next round of the tournament will take place from 23 to 25 June.

When asked about what preparations he needs to take before the next round, Avik answered -"Stimulator, work out, lose weight, be faster and go faster."