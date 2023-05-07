Emotional Avik clinches back-to-back podiums on F1 track in Malaysia Championship Series

Sports

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 05:18 pm

Related News

Emotional Avik clinches back-to-back podiums on F1 track in Malaysia Championship Series

"It's a very emotional win. My grandmother passed away before coming here on 1 May. I was close to her. I couldn't grieve her properly. When I was in the car today, I felt like she was with me and she was giving me power from up above. It was really emotional and when I finished P1, I had tears in my eyes, which never happened before," Avik told after clinching P1 on Sunday. 

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 05:18 pm
Emotional Avik clinches back-to-back podiums on F1 track in Malaysia Championship Series

Pro racer Avik Anwar finished P1 in Race 2 of Round 1 in the Malaysia Championship Series 2023 at Sepang International Circuit on Sunday. With two consecutive podiums in as many races, the pro-racer emerged as the Championship leader at the end of Round 1.

Avik on Sunday started at Grid 2 and took a little more than one hour to complete the 22 laps against 50-plus competitors. The 36-year-old recorded 2 minutes 28 seconds [4 laps] recorded as his best lap time on the day.

It was an emotional victory for Avik who lost his grandmother just before travelling to Malaysia for the championship.

"It's a very emotional win. My grandmother passed away before coming here on 1 May. I was close to her. I couldn't grieve her properly. When I was in the car today, I felt like she was with me and she was giving me power from up above. It was really emotional and when I finished P1, I had tears in my eyes, which never happened before," an emotional Avik told after clinching P1.

Avik said he lost two kgs on Saturday due to the scorching 58-degree temperature but Sunday was more relaxing, weather-wise. It was 27 degrees on Sunday.

Another Bangladesh racer Aiman Sadat finished P9 overall and P7 in SP 1 category [Stock Production 1].

The 21-year-old racer went into the last seven minutes of the race at P4 in his category. However, he had to enter the pit at the business end of the race to avoid penalty for leaving 2 seconds early during the mandatory 3 minutes pit stop. Aiman had clocked 2 minutes 32 seconds as the best lap in six laps.

The next round of the tournament will take place from 23 to 25 June.

When asked about what preparations he needs to take before the next round, Avik answered -"Stimulator, work out, lose weight, be faster and go faster."

Others

Avik Anwar / Malaysia Championship Series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

5h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

8h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

49m | TBS Entertainment
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

2h | TBS SPORTS
Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

22h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work