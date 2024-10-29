Emiliano Martinez claims back-to-back Yashin Trophy as world’s top keeper

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has once again been awarded the Yashin Trophy, the annual accolade given to the best goalkeeper, as selected by former Ballon d'Or winners.

Martinez has had another standout season, both for club and country. Following Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph, he played an integral role in the national team's Copa America victory last season, where he managed five clean sheets in six matches, including in their 1-0 win against Colombia in the final. At club level, Martinez recorded 15 clean sheets across all competitions, playing a crucial part in Aston Villa's remarkable qualification for the Champions League.

The Argentine shot-stopper's journey has been one of persistence and growth. He began his career with Arsenal but made just 38 first-team appearances before joining Aston Villa in 2020. Since then, he has become Villa's first-choice keeper, amassing 171 appearances and solidifying his place as a mainstay in the squad.

The 2024 Yashin Trophy rankings saw Martinez finish at the top, with Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon as runner-up. Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin took third place, followed by PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma and AC Milan's Mike Maignan in fourth and fifth. Inter Milan's Yann Sommer, Valencia loanee Giorgi Mamardashvili, Porto's Diogo Costa, Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams, and Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel rounded out the top 10.

Martinez's immediate focus now turns back to club duties. Villa face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on 31 October, followed by a Premier League clash against Tottenham on 3 November. Argentina will also count on him for their World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay on 15 November, as they look to maintain their form on the international stage.