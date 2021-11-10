Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad, Ward-Prowse ruled out

Sports

Hindustan Times
10 November, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 02:24 pm

Related News

Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad, Ward-Prowse ruled out

Rashford has opted to remain with Manchester United to focus on regaining full fitness while Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse will miss the team's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino due to illness.

Hindustan Times
10 November, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 02:24 pm
Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad, Ward-Prowse ruled out

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has received his first call up to the England senior squad while Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, James Ward-Prowse have not reported for duty, the country's Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

Forward Rashford has opted to remain with Manchester United to focus on regaining full fitness while Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse will miss the team's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino due to illness.

Chelsea midfielder Mount will be monitored after his arrival at St George's Park was delayed because of recent dental surgery while United left-back Shaw is following concussion protocol following a head injury in the 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

The FA said that Smith-Rowe, who has scored four goals in 11 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season and was part of their Under-21 side, had reported to the senior team's camp.

England sit top of Group I with 20 points from eight games, three points ahead of Poland. They host Albania on Nov. 12 and play San Marino away three days later.

 

Football

Emile Smith Rowe / England Football Team / World Cup Qualifiers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

3d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day