Emi the penalty hero again as Argentina through to Copa America semis

Argentina won via a penalty shootout against Ecuador in the Copa America 2024 quarter-final to become the first team to book a semi-final spot on Wednesday.

After full time, the match ended 1-1 with Argentina getting the lead in the 1st half via a Lisandro Martinez goal but then conceding in the 95th minute.

The defending champions looked way off their best in a match that could have gone either way and was summed up by a poor first penalty taken by Lionel Messi in the penalty shootout.

Despite the miss by Messi, Emi was once again decisive in a penalty shootout for Argentina as he save the first two penalties and the Albiceleste won the shootout 4-2 as Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, Gonzalo Motiel and Nicolas Otamendi scored from their pens.

