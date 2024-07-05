Emi the penalty hero again as Argentina through to Copa America semis

The defending champions looked way off their best in a match that could have gone either way and was summed up by a poor first penalty taken by Lionel Messi in the penalty shootout. 

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Argentina won via a penalty shootout against Ecuador in the Copa America 2024 quarter-final to become the first team to book a semi-final spot on Wednesday. 

After full time, the match ended 1-1 with Argentina getting the lead in the 1st half via a Lisandro Martinez goal but then conceding in the 95th minute.

Despite the miss by Messi, Emi was once again decisive in a penalty shootout for Argentina as he save the first two penalties and the Albiceleste won the shootout 4-2 as Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, Gonzalo Motiel and Nicolas Otamendi scored from their pens. 

More to follow...

