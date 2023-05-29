Emi Martinez set for visit Bangladesh and India from 3-5 July

Sports

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 08:47 pm

Related News

Emi Martinez set for visit Bangladesh and India from 3-5 July

The Aston Villa shot-stopper confirmed his visit to the sub-continent via his official Facebook page on Monday. 

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 08:47 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez is set to visit Bangladesh and India from 3 to 5 July.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper confirmed his visit to the sub-continent via his official Facebook page on Monday. 

He wrote: "Hello Everybody, I will be doing my maiden trip to the Indian subcontinent from 3rd July to 5th July and will participate in many charitable activities including visiting as a chief guest for a charity football match at Mohun Bagan club, many fan engagement programs, sponsors felicitation and promote the beautiful game. I know Kolkata and Bangladesh have huge Argentina fans and I am very excited to meet them. Thank you Satadru for this initiative! Ami tomader bhalo bhashi!"

An entrepreneur from Kolkata, Satadru Dutta is organising this visit by Martinez and he also teased via his Facebook page that the best goalkeeper of the World Cup award winner would be coming to Bangladesh and India. 

 

Top News / Football

Emiliano Martinez

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

10h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

11h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

3h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

5h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

6h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration