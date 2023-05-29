Emi Martinez set for visit Bangladesh and India from 3-5 July

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez is set to visit Bangladesh and India from 3 to 5 July.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper confirmed his visit to the sub-continent via his official Facebook page on Monday.

He wrote: "Hello Everybody, I will be doing my maiden trip to the Indian subcontinent from 3rd July to 5th July and will participate in many charitable activities including visiting as a chief guest for a charity football match at Mohun Bagan club, many fan engagement programs, sponsors felicitation and promote the beautiful game. I know Kolkata and Bangladesh have huge Argentina fans and I am very excited to meet them. Thank you Satadru for this initiative! Ami tomader bhalo bhashi!"

An entrepreneur from Kolkata, Satadru Dutta is organising this visit by Martinez and he also teased via his Facebook page that the best goalkeeper of the World Cup award winner would be coming to Bangladesh and India.