Ellis, Sangha, Hardie left out of Australia's World Cup squad

Reuters
06 September, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 10:14 am

The final 15-man squad will be confirmed to the International Cricket Council by 28 September ahead of the World Cup starting in India in October.

Reuters
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Young legspinner Tanveer Sangha has missed out on a place in Australia's provisional 15-man World Cup squad after impressing on his international debut in South Africa.

Named in a broader squad for the South Africa tour, Sangha has been cut along with fast bowler Nathan Ellis and rookie all-rounder Aaron Hardie, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

Sangha took five wickets across his first two T20I's during Australia's 3-0 sweep of the Proteas but selectors have opted to take only two specialist spinners in Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

Fast bowling captain Pat Cummins, batsman Steve Smith, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell were all included despite still recovering from injuries.

Australia, who will bid for a record-extending sixth 50-over world championship, start a five-match ODI series against South Africa on Thursday.

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

