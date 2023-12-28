Elgar hits epic 185 in final home Test

South Africa opening batter Dean Elgar missed out on an elusive maiden double ton by just 15 runs but his outstanding 185 off 287 balls in the first Test against India at the SuperSport Park in Centurion led the hosts to a commanding position.

Before the series, Protea stalwart Elgar announced that the India Test series will be his last in whites. The southpaw got the opportunity to play the first match of his farewell series at his home ground where he did not have a hundred up until this match.

Elgar was unusually attacking in his approach in the innings, bringing up his hundred in just 140 deliveries with the help of 19 boundaries.

The left-hander punished the relatively less experienced Indian pace attack with a flurry of boundaries especially through the covers and square on the off side.

Elgar had two century partnerships - with debutant David Bedingham and all-rounder Marco Jansen - to take the Proteas past India's first-innings total of 245.

Elgar was unbeaten on 140 at the end of day two. He was visibly emotional after the ton.

The former South Africa captain added 45 to his overnight score before getting out to Shardul Thakur.

At lunch on day three, South Africa were 392-7, leading by 147 runs.