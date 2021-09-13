Eleta Kingsley included in Bangladesh's preliminary squad for SAFF

There were always talks of him getting a chance for the Bangladesh national football team ever since he received his Bangladeshi passport earlier this year. Eleta Kingsley dreams of playing for Bangladesh, he has done all the hard work possible and finally his dreams are beginning to come true.

Kingsley has been included in Bangladesh's 35-man preliminary squad for the upcoming SAFF Championship.

Kingsley has not yet received a Fifa clearance to play international matches as a Bangladeshi citizen. However, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is hopeful that he will get the clearance soon. That is why Kingsley has been included in the preliminary list of the national team for the SAFF Championship.

BFF general secretary Abu Naeem confirmed the matter.

He said, "Kingsley's name is on the list of 35 people who have been sent for SAFF. We have submitted his name so that the coach can take him if he gets a Fifa clearance. We are hopeful of getting his clearance this week."

Kingsley received Bangladeshi citizenship in March. Bashundhara recruited him for the club. In the meantime, he has played 3 matches for the team. But he needs clearance from Fifa and AFC to play international matches as a Bangladeshi.

After exchanging various letters, Fifa asked for a report from the Bangladesh Immigration Department on Kingsley's location and movement in Bangladesh over the past five years. It was sent to BFF a few days ago. Fifa handed the job to the AFC. BFF is hopeful that there will be no problem in getting the clearance from the highest body of Asian football.

Coach Jamie Day is keeping an eye on Kingsley. The Bangladesh English coach said, "Kingsley has a good chance. However, it depends on getting the clearance".

The SAFF Championship will be held in the Maldives from October 1 to 16. The Bangladesh team is scheduled to start their preparations on September 20.