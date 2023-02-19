'Elated' Herath reckons Hathurusingha return will benefit Bangladesh cricket

In his first spell which was from 2014-2017, Hathurusingha made Bangladesh a giant in the ODI cricket and under his supervision, the country had many memorable wins in all three formats of cricket.

BSS
19 February, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 08:06 pm
&#039;Elated&#039; Herath reckons Hathurusingha return will benefit Bangladesh cricket

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath expressed his elation to have his former teammate Chandika Hathurusingha as the head coach in the coaching panel, saying that the former Sri Lankan will benefit the Tigers in many ways.

"With Chandika, you know that he has been with Bangladesh cricket and he has done well in that period. For me, I have kind of experience of playing with him as well as under him when he was a coach," Herath said here today.

"I have a very good, positive feedback about him as well as confidence about him that Bangladesh cricket will (get) help from him."

In his first spell which was from 2014-2017, Hathurusingha made Bangladesh a giant in the ODI cricket and under his supervision, the country had many memorable wins in all three formats of cricket.

His departure from Bangladesh as coach was not a sweet one though. But the BCB convinced him to return as coach for the coming two years, expecting that he would make Bangladesh a force in other two formats -Test and T20-- too.

Hathurusingha's first assignment in his second spell will be to supervise Bangladesh for the home series against England, which will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals here in the next month.

"Obviously, playing against any other team, we are expecting to win, that is our ultimate target. But before you win, you need to follow the process, practice, how you plan, it should be done as soon as possible," Herath said about the England series.

Herath, however, pinned hope on left-arm spinner Taijul Islam who returned to the side at the expense of Nasum Ahmed.

"I think he has done well against the West Indies in the last series. In that case, I see Taijul as a bowler who can bowl in ODIs as well," Herath opined and also explained why Nasum was left out.

"It all depends on the situation. When Shakib is there, we don't have to find another two left-arm spinners. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is there. So, selectors have to pick either Nasum or Taijul. In that case, those performances are equal. Somebody has to be selected."

He also claimed that dropping Nasum in favour of Taijul is absolutely the decision of selectors in contrary to the belief that he had played a role in axing him.

"The coach and captain as well (about Taijul's selection). Not me. If they need some advice or information, I'm happy to give that."

"I always prefer to have Taijul. As I said, because he has done well in West Indies. So, I see a lot of potential in ODIs for Taijul," Herath said.

