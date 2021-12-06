Eight franchises interested to buy teams in BPL

06 December, 2021
Eight franchises interested to buy teams in BPL

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received eight Expressions of Interest (EOI) for Franchise Ownership Rights of the teams participating in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) scheduled to be held between 20 January and 20 February next year. Nazmul Hassan, while speaking to the media on Monday, informed that.

But the ownership of the teams is yet to be finalised. The BCB president stated, "I have been informed that eight franchises have expressed their interest. Now we will observe, know about them and then make a decision. Nothing has been finalised yet."

The pay gap is generally massive between the overseas players and local players in the franchise league. Nazmul said that he wants to close the gap.

"When we first started to plan for the BPL, I raised this particular issue. I said that the pay gap between the overseas recruits and local players - at least the players in the draft - shouldn't be big. I mentioned that the local players should receive the amount they are due. I do not yet know the progress though," said the BCB president. 

The BCB couldn't host the BPL last year due to Covid-19. Franchises may return in the upcoming BPL where six teams are likely to take part.

