Eight Brazilian players barred from playing in Premier League this weekend

Fifa has informed clubs that the controversial 'five-day rule' will be imposed by the Brazilian FA, preventing eight players from five clubs from featuring in this round of domestic fixtures.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

The likes of Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Fred will be unavailable for their Premier League clubs this weekend

Premier League teams including Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United will be without a host of star players this weekend after the row between English clubs and the Brazilian Football Association escalated dramatically.

Fifa has informed clubs that the controversial 'five-day rule' will be imposed by the Brazilian FA, preventing eight players from five clubs from featuring in this round of domestic fixtures.

Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are all impacted, as are Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Ederson, Manchester United midfielder Fred and Leeds star Raphinha. Clubs have been warned they will face sanctions, which could include forfeiting games, should they fail to comply.

In addition to missing their sides' weekend games, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and Manchester United midfielder Fred will also not be allowed to play in their teams' opening Champions League games against Zenit St Petersburg and Young Boys next Tuesday.

However, it is understood Brazil have not asked for Everton forward Richarlison to be prevented from featuring against Burnley on Monday. It is felt Brazil showed leniency in that specific case as Everton allowed Richarlison to play at the Olympic Games when the regulations did not force them to.

The move also affects three Liverpool players, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson; Manchester City pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus; and Leeds forward Raphinha, who had been called into the Brazil squad for the first time.

It means eight Premier League clubs will be denied players this weekend after previous moves from the Mexico, Paraguay and Chile football federations to stop Raul Jimenez, Miguel Almiron and Francisco Sierralta from playing this weekend.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino previously asked the UK government to provide players with exemptions to allow them to honour their international commitments, even if it meant them travelling to red list countries.

It is understood the world governing body will keep pushing this given the likelihood of the same situation arising again around international fixtures in October and November.

The Premier League are also known to be talking to stakeholders across the game to try to work out the best way forward.

