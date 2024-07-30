Egypt stun Spain to join them in men's Olympic football knockouts

Sports

AFP
30 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

Egypt stun Spain to join them in men's Olympic football knockouts

Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half and added another on 62 minutes, pouncing to score after possession was given away by Spain's Jon Pacheco.

AFP
30 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 10:04 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Egypt reached the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic football after completing the group stage with a surprise 2-1 win over already qualified Spain on Tuesday, with Ibrahim Adel scoring both goals. Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half and added another on 62 minutes, pouncing to score after possession was given away by Spain's Jon Pacheco. Samu Omorodion pulled one back late on for Spain, but Egypt held on for the win that allowed them to leapfrog their already-qualified opponents and snatch first place in Group C. Egypt, captained by former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, will play their quarter-final on Friday in Marseille against the runners-up in Group D, which contains Japan, Paraguay, Mali and Israel. Egypt lost in the quarter-finals three years ago to Brazil, who went on to beat Spain in the final. Spain's last-eight tie will be in Lyon against the winners of Group D. Hosts France and two-time gold medallists Argentina are among the other teams hoping to secure progress to the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Football

Paris Olympics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

3h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

4h | Features
The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

15h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos