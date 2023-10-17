Edwards' spectacular fifty steers Netherlands to 245-8 against South Africa

Sports

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 07:55 pm

Related News

Edwards' spectacular fifty steers Netherlands to 245-8 against South Africa

Captain Scott Edwards led from the front with the bat and a superb partnership between him and South African-born Roelof van der Merwe took the Dutch to a decent total.

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 07:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Netherlands overcame an early stutter to post 245-8 in the first innings of the rain-hit 43-over World Cup match against South Africa. 

Captain Scott Edwards led from the front with the bat and a superb partnership between him and South African-born Roelof van der Merwe took the Dutch to a decent total.

The Netherlands were reduced to 82 for five after a fiery display of fast bowling from the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee. 

They were staring down the barrel after losing their seventh wicket when the score was 140, but a quick-fire partnership of 64 off just 6.1 overs bailed them out of trouble. 

Edwards (78* off 69) hit his 14th ODI half-century, the joint-most by a Dutch player. He equalled the tally of Ryan ten Doeschate for the most fifty-plus score by a Netherlands batter.

 

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

The Netherlands Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

6h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

9h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

7h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

1d | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World