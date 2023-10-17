Edwards' spectacular fifty steers Netherlands to 245-8 against South Africa

The Netherlands overcame an early stutter to post 245-8 in the first innings of the rain-hit 43-over World Cup match against South Africa.

Captain Scott Edwards led from the front with the bat and a superb partnership between him and South African-born Roelof van der Merwe took the Dutch to a decent total.

The Netherlands were reduced to 82 for five after a fiery display of fast bowling from the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee.

They were staring down the barrel after losing their seventh wicket when the score was 140, but a quick-fire partnership of 64 off just 6.1 overs bailed them out of trouble.

Edwards (78* off 69) hit his 14th ODI half-century, the joint-most by a Dutch player. He equalled the tally of Ryan ten Doeschate for the most fifty-plus score by a Netherlands batter.