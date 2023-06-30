Edwards heroics in vain as Sri Lanka prevail over Netherlands in tight game

Sports

AFP
30 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 09:27 pm

Related News

Edwards heroics in vain as Sri Lanka prevail over Netherlands in tight game

The victory kept Sri Lanka tied at the top of the standings with hosts and Sunday's opponents Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifying tournament and on course for one of two places in India.

AFP
30 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 09:27 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga spun through the Dutch batting as Sri Lanka eked out a 21-run victory on Friday in the opening Super Six game for both teams.

The victory kept Sri Lanka tied at the top of the standings with hosts and Sunday's opponents Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifying tournament and on course for one of two places in India.

"Zimbabwe is a big, big match for us," said Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka after his side clinched victory.

Shanaka had won the toss and chosen to bat -- though it looked as if he had made the wrong choice when Sri Lanka struggled to 213 all out in 47.4 overs.

The Dutch, who upset West Indies in the group stage, seemed on course for another surprise when they reduced Sri Lanka to 67-5 and then 96-6.

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, coming in with five wickets down, helped steer Sri Lanka to a defensible total.

He struck 93 off 111 balls hitting eight fours and two sixes. He was well supported by Hasaranga and Theekshana, who scored 20 and 28 respectively.

"My idea was to bat through the overs," de Silva said as he collected the Man of the Match award. "I was basically just playing straight."

"I like to spend time in the middle. This was the opportunity for me to do it. I think I did a good job."

Medium pacer Logan van Beek was the pick of the Dutch bowlers, taking three wickets for an economical 26 runs in nine overs. Bas de Leede also took three wickets, including de Silva, at a cost of 42.

The Dutch lost opener Vikramjit Singh for nought to the second ball. The other opener, Max O'Dowd also went for a duck five balls later.

Wesley Barresi and de Leede revived the innings. Barresi was run out for 52 attempting a single into the covers. Teja Nidamanuru then fell to Hasaranga for a duck.

Mystery spinner Theekshana bowled de Leede for 41 and in his next over dismissed Saqib Zulfiqar lbw and, for his third wicket in six balls, bowled van Beek for the fourth Dutch duck.

Shariz Ahmad tried to pinch a single on a misfield by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, who whipped off his glove, pounced on the ball and smashed the stumps at the bowler's end with a laser throw.

Skipper Scott Edwards attempted to slog his team to victory but ran out of partners.

Hasaranga bowled Ryan Klein for 5 with a googly that jagged back through the gate.

Then, after an agonising last-wicket stand of 16, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka bowled Aryan Dutt for seven with 10 overs still to play.

Edwards was left on 67 not out which included four fours and two sixes.

"We bowled really well. A bit disappointing with the bat," said Edwards.

"We felt we should have got across the line."

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

3h | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

2d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

2d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

3d | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

3d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

2d | TBS Stories
Afran Nisho made his debut in Eid movie

Afran Nisho made his debut in Eid movie

2h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh