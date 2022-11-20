Ecuador 2-0 up at half time, Enner Valencia scored both goals

Sports

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 10:57 pm

Related News

Ecuador 2-0 up at half time, Enner Valencia scored both goals

After having a goal ruled out for offside, Enner Valencia bagged a brace to put Ecuador in firm command on the opening match.

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 10:57 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ecuador are 2-0 up as the referee blows the half-time whistle. The visitors showed a brilliant performance against the hosts.

After having a goal ruled out for offside, Enner Valencia bagged a brace to put Ecuador in firm command of the opening match.

Qatar refused to throw in the towel and got better as the half-time was approaching.

10:32 pm

Ecuador double their lead and its Valencia again! Caicedo breaks forward into Qatar's half but sees his through blocked.

He gives it to Perciado in the right flank, who cross it into the middle! Estrada fails to connect but Valencia heads it with perfection, past Al Sheeb!

10:16 pm

Ecuador's skipper Enner Valencia scored the first goal of the Fifa World Cup 2022 from a penalty kick. Valencia was taken down in the box and it was a clear penalty.

Valencia finishes calmly down to his right, sending the goalkeeper the other way to put his team up 1-0!  A deserved start. 

It was his second goal in the match after the first one got cancelled due to offside.

10:14 pm

Caicedo passes it to Estrada from the centre-line and he lets Valencia through, who is causing all sorts of troubles! He tries to get past the goalkeeper, who tumbles him down! PENALTY!

Ecuador have another chance to go up 1-0!

10:05 pm

A free kick for Ecuador from the centre line, and it was a long pass. A total chaos from the hosts' defence line and Torres put Enner Valencia in a good position. He acrobatically volleys it past the Qatar goalkeeper from point-blank range!

A roaring start for the South Americans!

OH! WAIT, IT'S OFF-SIDE! Valencia was off-side initially!

QAT 0-0 ECU | 04:00, 1st Half

FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup 2022 / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

12h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

13h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

1h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

2h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday