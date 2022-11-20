Ecuador 2-0 up at half time, Enner Valencia scored both goals

Ecuador are 2-0 up as the referee blows the half-time whistle. The visitors showed a brilliant performance against the hosts.

After having a goal ruled out for offside, Enner Valencia bagged a brace to put Ecuador in firm command of the opening match.

Qatar refused to throw in the towel and got better as the half-time was approaching.

10:32 pm

Ecuador double their lead and its Valencia again! Caicedo breaks forward into Qatar's half but sees his through blocked.

He gives it to Perciado in the right flank, who cross it into the middle! Estrada fails to connect but Valencia heads it with perfection, past Al Sheeb!

10:16 pm

Ecuador's skipper Enner Valencia scored the first goal of the Fifa World Cup 2022 from a penalty kick. Valencia was taken down in the box and it was a clear penalty.

Valencia finishes calmly down to his right, sending the goalkeeper the other way to put his team up 1-0! A deserved start.

It was his second goal in the match after the first one got cancelled due to offside.

10:14 pm

Caicedo passes it to Estrada from the centre-line and he lets Valencia through, who is causing all sorts of troubles! He tries to get past the goalkeeper, who tumbles him down! PENALTY!

Ecuador have another chance to go up 1-0!

10:05 pm

A free kick for Ecuador from the centre line, and it was a long pass. A total chaos from the hosts' defence line and Torres put Enner Valencia in a good position. He acrobatically volleys it past the Qatar goalkeeper from point-blank range!

A roaring start for the South Americans!

OH! WAIT, IT'S OFF-SIDE! Valencia was off-side initially!

QAT 0-0 ECU | 04:00, 1st Half